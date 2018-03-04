Mother calls police on son for alleged sex trafficking - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

Mother calls police on son for alleged sex trafficking

The man’s attorney says his client “maintain his innocence” and the 17-year-old alleged victim is lying. (Source: Milwaukee County Sheriff’s Office/WITI/CNN) The man’s attorney says his client “maintain his innocence” and the 17-year-old alleged victim is lying. (Source: Milwaukee County Sheriff’s Office/WITI/CNN)

MILWAUKEE (WITI/CNN) – A Milwaukee high school teacher turned her own son in to police after a 17-year-old student accused the man of forcing her to work as an escort.

Sean Hayes, 50, was arrested and charged with trafficking in November.

Prosecutors say he ran Shining Stars Adult Entertainment and approached a 17-year-old girl at a bus stop in August 2017, telling her she’d make a good model.

The criminal complaint says the next day, the girl met with Hayes, who explained to her she could be a “call girl.”

From August to October 2017, the 17-year-old allegedly worked in the sex trade, making trips from Milwaukee to Chicago and various cities in Wisconsin, including Green Bay, Waukesha and Wauwatosa.

According to a criminal complaint, on one trip from Chicago to Milwaukee, Hayes took a phone call from his mother, and the 17-year-old could hear the person on the other line.

The teenager “recognized this voice as her high school teacher,” the complaint says.

Court records show the 17-year-old confessed to her teacher that she had been missing classes at James Groppi High School “because she had been working as an escort for her son.”

The teacher, in turn, called police, and Hayes was arrested.

Hayes’ attorney says his client “maintains his innocence,” adding “nothing like that happened” and “records will prove the girl is lying.”

Prosecutors say Hayes also pressured the girl to have sex with him on at least one occasion, telling her it was “to gain her trust.”

Hayes is out on bail, and his case has been bound over for trial, which is set to begin in June.

Copyright 2018 WITI, Milwaukee County Sheriff’s Office via CNN. All rights reserved.

  • Raycom reportsRaycom reportsMore>>

  • Police investigate why student gunned down his parents

    Police investigate why student gunned down his parents

    Sunday, March 4 2018 1:20 AM EST2018-03-04 06:20:03 GMT
    Sunday, March 4 2018 5:50 AM EST2018-03-04 10:50:35 GMT
    (Courtesy of Central Michigan University via AP). This undated photo provided by Central Michigan University shows James Eric Davis Jr., who police identified as the shooting suspect at a Central Michigan University residence hall on Friday, March 2, 2...(Courtesy of Central Michigan University via AP). This undated photo provided by Central Michigan University shows James Eric Davis Jr., who police identified as the shooting suspect at a Central Michigan University residence hall on Friday, March 2, 2...

    The shooting happened Friday after the suspect's parents picked him up from the hospital he was taken to after exhibiting erratic behavior and brought him to his dorm to pack up for spring break. 

    More >>

    The shooting happened Friday after the suspect's parents picked him up from the hospital he was taken to after exhibiting erratic behavior and brought him to his dorm to pack up for spring break. 

    More >>

  • Tourist's parents file lawsuit in Grand Canyon copter crash

    Tourist's parents file lawsuit in Grand Canyon copter crash

    Saturday, March 3 2018 12:39 AM EST2018-03-03 05:39:20 GMT
    Sunday, March 4 2018 5:30 AM EST2018-03-04 10:30:56 GMT
    (Teddy Fujimoto via AP, File). FILE - In this Saturday, Feb. 10, 2018, file photo, emergency personnel arrive at the scene of a deadly tour helicopter crash along the jagged rocks of the Grand Canyon, in Arizona. The parents of a British tourist who di...(Teddy Fujimoto via AP, File). FILE - In this Saturday, Feb. 10, 2018, file photo, emergency personnel arrive at the scene of a deadly tour helicopter crash along the jagged rocks of the Grand Canyon, in Arizona. The parents of a British tourist who di...

    The parents of a British tourist who died after the helicopter he was in crashed in the Grand Canyon have filed the first lawsuit following last month's crash.

    More >>

    The parents of a British tourist who died after the helicopter he was in crashed in the Grand Canyon have filed the first lawsuit following last month's crash.

    More >>

  • Mother calls police on son for alleged sex trafficking

    Mother calls police on son for alleged sex trafficking

    Sunday, March 4 2018 2:28 AM EST2018-03-04 07:28:49 GMT
    Sunday, March 4 2018 2:28 AM EST2018-03-04 07:28:49 GMT
    The man’s attorney says his client “maintain his innocence” and the 17-year-old alleged victim is lying. (Source: Milwaukee County Sheriff’s Office/WITI/CNN)The man’s attorney says his client “maintain his innocence” and the 17-year-old alleged victim is lying. (Source: Milwaukee County Sheriff’s Office/WITI/CNN)

    The man’s attorney says his client “maintain his innocence” and the 17-year-old alleged victim is lying.

    More >>

    The man’s attorney says his client “maintain his innocence” and the 17-year-old alleged victim is lying.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly