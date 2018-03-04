Mother calls police on son for alleged sex trafficking

The shooting happened Friday after the suspect's parents picked him up from the hospital he was taken to after exhibiting erratic behavior and brought him to his dorm to pack up for spring break.More >>
The shooting happened Friday after the suspect's parents picked him up from the hospital he was taken to after exhibiting erratic behavior and brought him to his dorm to pack up for spring break.More >>
The parents of a British tourist who died after the helicopter he was in crashed in the Grand Canyon have filed the first lawsuit following last month's crash.More >>
The parents of a British tourist who died after the helicopter he was in crashed in the Grand Canyon have filed the first lawsuit following last month's crash.More >>
The man’s attorney says his client “maintain his innocence” and the 17-year-old alleged victim is lying.More >>
The man’s attorney says his client “maintain his innocence” and the 17-year-old alleged victim is lying.More >>
A report finds that the Army failed to do right by some of the more than 200 bomb-sniffing dogs that served with U.S. soldiers in Afghanistan, detecting roadside bombs and saving lives.More >>
A report finds that the Army failed to do right by some of the more than 200 bomb-sniffing dogs that served with U.S. soldiers in Afghanistan, detecting roadside bombs and saving lives.More >>