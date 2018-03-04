Family friend: Son of parents slain in dorm a 'good kid'

Police have arrested James Eric Davis Jr., the suspect in Friday's deadly shooting at Central Michigan University.More >>
Wakanda's reign over America shows no signs of waning. "Black Panther" is king of the U.S. box office for the third straight weekend with a $65 million take.More >>
The killings of 17 people at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School on Feb. 14 ignited a wave of copycat threats that school, police and the courts are now struggling to address.More >>
Members of Congress join civil rights activists and others for annual commemoration of day of racial violence in Selma dating to 1965.More >>
The shooting happened Friday after the suspect's parents picked him up from the hospital he was taken to after exhibiting erratic behavior and brought him to his dorm to pack up for spring break.More >>
