'M.A.S.H.' actor David Ogden Stiers dies at age 75 - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

'M.A.S.H.' actor David Ogden Stiers dies at age 75

LOS ANGELES (AP) - David Ogden Stiers, a prolific actor best known for playing a surgeon on the "M.A.S.H." television series, has died. He was 75.

The actor's agent Mitchell Stubbs confirmed Saturday night in an email that Stiers died after battling bladder cancer.

No additional details were provided, but Stubbs' agency tweeted that Stiers died at his home in Newport, Oregon, on Saturday.

In addition to playing the aristocratic Maj. Charles Winchester III on "M.A.S.H." beginning in its sixth season, replacing Larry Linville after he left the series. Stiers' character, while arrogant, also showed an empathy and wit his predecessor lacked.

Stiers did voice acting in several Disney animated films, voicing the character Cogsworth in "Beauty and the Beast" and played characters in "Lilo & Stitch" and "Pocahontas." He was also the voice of an announcer in George Lucas' 1971 feature directorial debut, "THX 1138."

Stiers received two Emmy nominations for his work on "M.A.S.H."

He had more than 150 film and television credits, including appearances on the "Mary Tyler Moore Show" and several Perry Mason television movies.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • NationalMore>>

  • Bill restricting gun purchases goes to Florida Senate

    Bill restricting gun purchases goes to Florida Senate

    Saturday, March 3 2018 10:59 PM EST2018-03-04 03:59:50 GMT
    Sunday, March 4 2018 3:24 AM EST2018-03-04 08:24:17 GMT

    Legislation to increase school safety and restrict gun purchases is going to Florida's Senate for a vote this week.

    More >>

    Legislation to increase school safety and restrict gun purchases is going to Florida's Senate for a vote this week.

    More >>

  • Police investigate why student gunned down his parents

    Police investigate why student gunned down his parents

    Sunday, March 4 2018 1:20 AM EST2018-03-04 06:20:03 GMT
    Sunday, March 4 2018 2:49 AM EST2018-03-04 07:49:21 GMT
    (Courtesy of Central Michigan University via AP). This undated photo provided by Central Michigan University shows James Eric Davis Jr., who police identified as the shooting suspect at a Central Michigan University residence hall on Friday, March 2, 2...(Courtesy of Central Michigan University via AP). This undated photo provided by Central Michigan University shows James Eric Davis Jr., who police identified as the shooting suspect at a Central Michigan University residence hall on Friday, March 2, 2...
    Investigators are trying to figure out why a Central Michigan University student charged with fatally shooting his parents acted so strangely the day before the killings that he was taken to a hospital.More >>
    Investigators are trying to figure out why a Central Michigan University student charged with fatally shooting his parents acted so strangely the day before the killings that he was taken to a hospital.More >>

  • Bike helmets, ski goggles swept up in gun control debate

    Bike helmets, ski goggles swept up in gun control debate

    Friday, March 2 2018 4:29 PM EST2018-03-02 21:29:07 GMT
    Sunday, March 4 2018 2:38 AM EST2018-03-04 07:38:16 GMT
    (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren). The REI flagship store is shown Friday, March 2, 2018, in Seattle. The outdoor retailer says it's halting future orders of some popular brands, including CamelBak water carriers, Giro helmets and Camp Chef stoves, whose paren...(AP Photo/Ted S. Warren). The REI flagship store is shown Friday, March 2, 2018, in Seattle. The outdoor retailer says it's halting future orders of some popular brands, including CamelBak water carriers, Giro helmets and Camp Chef stoves, whose paren...
    Public pressure against companies connected to the gun industry has hit an unlikely target: REI, the outdoors co-op better known for its public lands advocacy, liberal return policy and annual dividend for customers.More >>
    Public pressure against companies connected to the gun industry has hit an unlikely target: REI, the outdoors co-op better known for its public lands advocacy, liberal return policy and annual dividend for customers.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly