Toddler dies after shoe store mirror falls on her - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

Toddler dies after shoe store mirror falls on her

The girl’s family says the mirror wasn’t secured, and they want to know why. (Source: Family photo/WSB/CNN) The girl’s family says the mirror wasn’t secured, and they want to know why. (Source: Family photo/WSB/CNN)

CLAYTON COUNTY, GA (WSB/CNN) – The family of a 2-year-old is demanding answers after they say the girl died an hour after a mirror fell on her inside a Payless shoe store.

Ifrah Siddique, 2, and her mother went to buy shoes at Payless ShoeSource Friday evening, according to the girl’s cousin Aqib Iftkhar.

With Ifrah’s parents too distraught to talk, Iftkhar spoke for them.

Iftkhar says while the family was in the store, an unsecured mirror suddenly fell on Ifrah,

The 2-year-old was taken to a nearby hospital where she died an hour later, Iftkhar says. He says Ifrah had internal bleeding and lost a lot of blood.

"You wouldn't really expect it. We are all still in the state of shock,” Iftkhar said.

The family now wants to know why the mirror wasn’t secured.

"We want to make sure this doesn't happen again for anybody. We don't want to see another kid get into something like this,” Iftkhar said.

Payless extended its “deepest sympathies” to Ifrah’s family in a statement.

“We are devastated by this tragic event and are fully cooperating with authorities to research and understand the nature of this accident. Out of respect for the family, no further information will be provided at this time,” the statement read.

Copyright 2018 WSB, Family photos via CNN. All rights reserved.

