FIRST ALERT Update: Frosty start, then comfy with sunshine; rain returns on Monday

FIRST ALERT FOR MORE PATCHY FROST SUNDAY MORNING: We’ve got some very dry air out there tonight so temps are d ropping quickly. I think there is a good possibility of near freezing temps again, especially in outlying areas Sunday morning. Patchy frost will also be possible. Models are indicating a light east wind will develop later tonight, which would limit frost to sheltered valleys, but I would play it safe and protect the plants. The weather for Sunday is going to be picture-perfect, with a rapid warm-up and highs near 70°. The sky will remain sunny.

RAIN RETURNS EARLY NEXT WEEK: Our next rainmaker is still on schedule to impact the state on Monday. We could see a few scattered showers by Monday afternoon as moisture begins to overrun the region, most likely across north and west locations. However, the heavier rain will roll in Monday night as a cold front approaches the state. For now we don’t see any surprises that would suggest strong storms. This will mainly be a rainmaker, with totals in the 0.50- to 1.25-inch range Tuesday morning. This system will quickly exit with another blast of colder air settling in for the rest of the work week.

LONG-RANGE OUTLOOK: Dry, colder weather will be the story for the Wednesday through Friday stretch. It will be a bit windy on Wednesday to start off, but each day we’ll have lots of sunshine, with highs in the 50s, and the threat of freezing temperatures in the mornings. I do think there is a potential for a more wide-spread freeze early on Thursday and Friday, so we want to give the First Alert. Saturday will be another transition day as another rainmaker moves our way. Highs will be in the 60s, with showers returning Saturday night. Next Sunday could be an overcast and rainy day so take advantage of the nicer weather leading up to the weekend. I will be updating the forecast on our First Alert Weather app. You can download the App for FREE by searching WBRC in your App Store. Jill will also be in with more updates beginning at 5 a.m.

Copyright 2018 WBRC. All rights reserved.