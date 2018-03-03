Tuscaloosa native Deontay Wilder retains WBC Heavyweight Championship, defeats Luis Ortiz

Tuscaloosa native Deontay Wilder knocked out Luis Oritz in the 10th round to retain his WBC Heavyweight Championship.

Wilder, who improves to 40-0 with 39 knockouts, overcame a slow start the first few rounds to knock down Oritz in the fifth. It was the second time in Ortiz's career he'd hit the canvas.

Oritz, who suffered his first loss, had Wilder in trouble in the seventh round, landing several flurries of punches that nearly floored Wilder.

Wilder showed character in how he responded after being checked by doctors following the seventh, knocking down Ortiz midway though the 10th then immediately finishing the job with another knockdown.

The win potentially lines up a heavyweight title unification between Wilder and IBF, WBA and WBO heavyweight champ Anthony Joshua.

