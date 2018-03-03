Mountain Brook wins Class 7A boys state championship

The Mountain Brook boys basketball team claimed its second straight Class 7A state championship with a 73-49 win against McGill-Toolen.

The Spartans were led by Trendon Watford, who scored 26 points and pulled down 12 rebounds. Sean Elmore added 20 points.

Mountain Brook dominated from tip to final buzzer, leading 19-6 after the first quarter and holding a 21-point advantage at halftime. The Spartans shot 44.6 percent from the field for the game.

