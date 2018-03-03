Birmingham Barons hold annual job fair

The Birmingham Barons held their annual job fair to recruit event employees for the upcoming 2018 season in the Diamonds Direct Ballroom at Regions Field today.

Between the Barons, Regions Field and Parkview Catering, there are over 200 seasonal positions available at Regions Field to work baseball games, concerts, and special events. Walk-in applications were accepted at the job fair, however all applicants were encouraged to pre-apply online through TeamWork Online.

The following is a list of positions available at Regions Field:

• Ushers

• Control Room Operators

• Barons Sports Depot Sales

• Parking Attendants

• Grounds Crew

• Concessions & Catering

• Bartenders

• Ticket Sales Associates

• In-Game Promotions Team

• Mascots

• Bat Kids

• ID Checkers

Any questions may be directed to the Barons Front Office at barons@barons.com or (205) 988-3200.

