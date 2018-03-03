Birmingham Barons hold annual job fair - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

Birmingham Barons hold annual job fair

(Source: WBRC Video) (Source: WBRC Video)
(Source: WBRC Video) (Source: WBRC Video)
BIRMINGHAM, AL (WBRC) -

The Birmingham Barons held their annual job fair to recruit event employees for the upcoming 2018 season in the Diamonds Direct Ballroom at Regions Field today.

Between the Barons, Regions Field and Parkview Catering, there are over 200 seasonal positions available at Regions Field to work baseball games, concerts, and special events. Walk-in applications were accepted at the job fair, however all applicants were encouraged to pre-apply online through TeamWork Online. 

The following is a list of positions available at Regions Field: 

• Ushers

• Control Room Operators

• Barons Sports Depot Sales

• Parking Attendants

• Grounds Crew

• Concessions & Catering

• Bartenders

• Ticket Sales Associates

• In-Game Promotions Team

• Mascots

• Bat Kids

• ID Checkers

Any questions may be directed to the Barons Front Office at barons@barons.com or (205) 988-3200. 

Copyright 2018 WBRC. All rights reserved.

  • NewsMore>>

  • AHSAA Final 7: Where you can watch all the State Basketball Championships

    AHSAA Final 7: Where you can watch all the State Basketball Championships

    Saturday, March 3 2018 10:40 PM EST2018-03-04 03:40:22 GMT
    AHSAA Super 7 Boys & Girls State Basketball Championships (Credit: Alabama High School Athletic Association)AHSAA Super 7 Boys & Girls State Basketball Championships (Credit: Alabama High School Athletic Association)

    Don't miss any of the action from this year's AHSAA Super 7 in Birmingham. Stream all the games, or find out where you can watch them on your television, here.

    More >>

    Don't miss any of the action from this year's AHSAA Super 7 in Birmingham. Stream all the games, or find out where you can watch them on your television, here.

    More >>

  • Mountain Brook wins Class 7A boys state championship

    Mountain Brook wins Class 7A boys state championship

    Saturday, March 3 2018 10:21 PM EST2018-03-04 03:21:24 GMT
    WBRC's Christina Chambers interviews Mountain Brook coach Bucky McMillan (Source: Christina Chambers/WBRC)WBRC's Christina Chambers interviews Mountain Brook coach Bucky McMillan (Source: Christina Chambers/WBRC)
    WBRC's Christina Chambers interviews Mountain Brook coach Bucky McMillan (Source: Christina Chambers/WBRC)WBRC's Christina Chambers interviews Mountain Brook coach Bucky McMillan (Source: Christina Chambers/WBRC)

    The Mountain Brook boys basketball team claimed its second straight Class 7A state championship with a 73-49 win against McGill-Toolen.

    More >>

    The Mountain Brook boys basketball team claimed its second straight Class 7A state championship with a 73-49 win against McGill-Toolen.

    More >>

  • Friends of woman killed at ATV park hope positive change comes from tragedy

    Friends of woman killed at ATV park hope positive change comes from tragedy

    Saturday, March 3 2018 9:32 PM EST2018-03-04 02:32:24 GMT
    Friends of Hannah Bates hope something positive comes out of their friend's tragic death. (Source: Facebook)Friends of Hannah Bates hope something positive comes out of their friend's tragic death. (Source: Facebook)
    Friends of Hannah Bates hope something positive comes out of their friend's tragic death. (Source: Facebook)Friends of Hannah Bates hope something positive comes out of their friend's tragic death. (Source: Facebook)

    For the first time, friends of the 21-year-old woman killed at an ATV park in Cullman County are speaking out.  Hannah Bates died one week ago, after she was thrown from a RZR at Stony Lonesome OHV Park. Her friends said they want some good to come out of this tragedy.  

    More >>

    For the first time, friends of the 21-year-old woman killed at an ATV park in Cullman County are speaking out.  Hannah Bates died one week ago, after she was thrown from a RZR at Stony Lonesome OHV Park. Her friends said they want some good to come out of this tragedy.  

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly