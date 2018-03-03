Birmingham Barons hold annual job fair

Don't miss any of the action from this year's AHSAA Super 7 in Birmingham. Stream all the games, or find out where you can watch them on your television, here.More >>
The Mountain Brook boys basketball team claimed its second straight Class 7A state championship with a 73-49 win against McGill-Toolen.More >>
For the first time, friends of the 21-year-old woman killed at an ATV park in Cullman County are speaking out. Hannah Bates died one week ago, after she was thrown from a RZR at Stony Lonesome OHV Park. Her friends said they want some good to come out of this tragedy.More >>
New help for school districts like Birmingham trying to figure out how to fix the problems that put them on the failing schools list. Wynell Gilbert says she recently came on board to help some of the 14 failing schools in Birmingham.More >>
The Birmingham Barons held their annual job fair to recruit event employees for the upcoming 2018 season in the Diamonds Direct Ballroom at Regions Field today.More >>
