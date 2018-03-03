Spain Park wins Class 7A girls state basketball championship

With the win, the senior-laden Jaguars improve to 28-6 and are considered a threat to win two more games to clinch the state championship.

The Spain Park girls basketball team cruised to a 56-26 win over McGill-Toolen in the Class 7A state championship game.

Clare Holt, who was named 7A girls tournament MVP, led the Lady Jags with 20 points. Sarah Ashlee Barker scored 12 points and recorded nine rebounds. Barker earned a spot on the all-tournament team.

The game entered the second quarter with a 7-7 stalemate, but the Lady Jags used a 23-point second period to take a 30-10 lead into the break. Spain Park never looked back.

Along with the offensive performance of Holt and Barker, the Spain Park defense held McGill-Toolen to 21.4 percent shooting and forced 20 turnovers.

