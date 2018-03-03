Saturday's Scores

By The Associated Press



BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

5A State=

Championship=

Sylacauga 79, Eufaula 78, OT

6A State=

Championship=

Carver-Montgomery 74, Paul Bryant 59

7A State=

Championship=

Mountain Brook 73, McGill-Toolen 48

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

5A State=

Championship=

Charles Henderson 58, Central-Tuscaloosa 37

6A State=

Championship=

Hazel Green 56, Ramsay 54, OT

7A State=

Championship=

Spain Park 56, McGill-Toolen 26

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

