Saturday's Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
5A State=
Championship=
Sylacauga 79, Eufaula 78, OT
6A State=
Championship=
Carver-Montgomery 74, Paul Bryant 59
7A State=
Championship=
Mountain Brook 73, McGill-Toolen 48
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
5A State=
Championship=
Charles Henderson 58, Central-Tuscaloosa 37
6A State=
Championship=
Hazel Green 56, Ramsay 54, OT
7A State=
Championship=
Spain Park 56, McGill-Toolen 26
