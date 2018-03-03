UAB women's hoops makes history, wins C-USA title

The UAB women's basketball team overcame low expectations this season and claimed its first-ever C-USA regular-season title on Saturday after taking down UTSA 74-66.
The Blazers (24-5, 13-3) made more history, matching the program record for most wins in a season at 24, while its 13 conference wins this season are the most in program history. UAB’s title marks the first since winning the 1993-94 Great Midwest Regular Season championship.
Junior Deanna Kuzmanic led the way for the Blazers in her 90th career start with 20 points on a 7-for-15 shooting effort, her eighth game with at least 20-points this season. Kuzmanic. Sophomore Rachael Childress was the second-leading on the team, finishing with 19 points courtesy of a game-high four made 3-pointers. She now has sole possession of fifth place on the all-time list for most career 3-pointers. Kara Rawls had a strong game for UAB, posting seven points and pulling down a game-high 12 rebounds, while fellow post Katelynn Thomas scored nine points off the bench and hauled in five boards for the Blazers.
The Blazers will be the No. 1 seed at next week’s Conference USA Tournament in Frisco, Texas, and await the winner of the No. 8/No. 9 game, which will be contested on Wednesday, March 7, at 11 a.m.
With the win, UAB also earned an automatic bid for the 2018 WNIT.
Copyright 2018 WBRC. All rights reserved.
1720 Valley View Drive
Birmingham, AL 35209
(205) 322-6666
publicfile@wbrc.com
(205) 583-4343EEO Report Closed Captioning
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.