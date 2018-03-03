UAB women's hoops makes history, wins C-USA title

The UAB women's basketball team overcame low expectations this season and claimed its first-ever C-USA regular-season title on Saturday after taking down UTSA 74-66.

The Blazers (24-5, 13-3) made more history, matching the program record for most wins in a season at 24, while its 13 conference wins this season are the most in program history. UAB’s title marks the first since winning the 1993-94 Great Midwest Regular Season championship.

Junior Deanna Kuzmanic led the way for the Blazers in her 90th career start with 20 points on a 7-for-15 shooting effort, her eighth game with at least 20-points this season. Kuzmanic. Sophomore Rachael Childress was the second-leading on the team, finishing with 19 points courtesy of a game-high four made 3-pointers. She now has sole possession of fifth place on the all-time list for most career 3-pointers. Kara Rawls had a strong game for UAB, posting seven points and pulling down a game-high 12 rebounds, while fellow post Katelynn Thomas scored nine points off the bench and hauled in five boards for the Blazers.

The Blazers will be the No. 1 seed at next week’s Conference USA Tournament in Frisco, Texas, and await the winner of the No. 8/No. 9 game, which will be contested on Wednesday, March 7, at 11 a.m.

With the win, UAB also earned an automatic bid for the 2018 WNIT.

