Bryant boys fall in Class 6A state championship game

The Bryant boys basketball team wasn't able to keep pace with Carver-Montgomery, falling 74-59 in the Class 6A state championship game.

Daviyon Dennis scored 16 points for Bryant. Jared Sherfield added 15 points and Kailex Sephens had 14, and each made the 6A boys all-tournament team.

Bryant trailed 28-23 at the half, but Carver exploded for 22 points in the third quarter and 24 in the fourth to cruise to victory. Jaykwon Walton's 20 points led the way. Derrell Bailey added 18 points and Jalen Gaston scored 17. Walton was named tournament MVP.

