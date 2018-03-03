Woman stabbed in West End - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

Woman stabbed in West End

BIRMINGHAM, AL (WBRC) -

A female was taken to UAB Hospital after being stabbed in West End.

The victim suffered non-life-threatening injuries. Investigators said it's a domestic-related issue.

No suspect is in custody.

