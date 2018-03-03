Ramsay girls fall in Class 6A state championship game

The Ramsay girls basketball team lost a heartbreaker in the Class 6A state championship game, falling to Hazel Green 56-54 in overtime.

The Lady Rams were led by Jaylyn Sherrod's 18 points. Ajah Wayne added 15. Both were named to the 6A girls all-tournament team.

Ramsay, which trailed by four points at halftime, led by as many as five points in the fourth quarter, but Hazel Green was able to keep the Lady Rams' lead to within a basket for the final several minutes of the game. A pair of free throws by Hazel Green's Caitlin Hose tied the game with 58 seconds remaining.

Ramsay never led in the 4-minute overtime, scoring only on a jumper by Terri Crawford. Hazel Green's Imari Martin sank a pair of free throws with 3 seconds remaining to win the championship game.

Hazel Green's highest point total came from Hose, who scored 16. Brooke Hampel scored 15 and Farrah Pearson had 11 points.

Hampel was named the 6A girls tournament MVP. Martin and Hose were named to the all-tournament team.

State championship games continue today. All games will air on Bounce TV WBRC 6.2.

