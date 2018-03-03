Alabama football players builds 17th house with Habitat for Humanity

The Nick's Kids Foundation is building its 17th house with Habitat for Humanity. Each house represents the number of national championships the University of Alabama has won in football.

Saturday morning Nick Saban and wife Terry got some help from Tide players to work on the house.

"Stuff like this means more than that gold trophy we won in January," said Terry Saban. "For these players to take time out of their Saturday to help really shows the kind of role models they are to this community."

Alabama head coach Nick Saban worked side by side with quarterback Jalen Hurts and defensive lineman Isaiah Buggs.

