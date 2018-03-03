Central-Tuscaloosa girls fall in Class 5A championship game

The Central-Tuscaloosa girls basketball team wasn't able to keep up with Charles Henderson in the 5A state title game, falling 58-37.

Quintasia Leatherwood led the charge for Central, scoring 16 points. Sakyia White added eight points and nine rebounds. Both earned a spot on the 5A girls all-tournament team.

Charles Henderson, which lost the 5A state championship game last year to Wenonah, had three players in double digits. Maori Davenport scored 17 points and pulled down 13 rebounds, Tatyana Siler scored 14 points and Niaira Jones had 11 points. All three made the all-tournament team, with Davenport being named the tournament MVP.

Central kept the game close in an early low-scoring affair, but a strong second quarter gave Charles Henderson a five-point halftime lead. The Trojans then outscored Central 38-22 in the second half.

The 5A boys championship game was an overtime thriller that ended with a 79-78 win for Sylacauga over Eufaula.

Sylacauga was led by tournament MVP Malik Crawford, who scored 20 points and recorded 10 rebounds. Desmon Jones added 16 points and nine rebounds, Darian Garrett had 14 points and Malik Powell scored 13 points. Eufaula received 21 points from LaQuaveous Nelson, 20 points from Terrell Jones and Tyler Mayo scored 12.

State championship games continue today. All games will air on Bounce TV WBRC 6.2.

