FIRST ALERT Update: More patchy frost overnight, wet weather returns late Monday

FIRST ALERT FOR MORE PATCHY FROST TONIGHT: Our forecast remains right on track this afternoon, with picture-perfect weather across the entire area. I did notice a light coating of pollen on the car today so allergy sufferers beware. The grass and tree pollen levels are already on the rise due to the early growing season. As expected, we did have several reports of freezing temperatures earlier today: Oxford 32, Pinson 30, Coker 31, Vernon 32, and Spring Garden 32, just to name a few. There reports were shared by our Weather Watchers and I wouldn’t be surprised to see a few more near freezing reports tomorrow morning. However, tonight there will be a light east wind that should keep most areas above freezing. Frost will be possible but more likely to develop in the protected valleys. The sky will remain clear tonight, with more sunshine tomorrow. It will be even more comfy tomorrow as highs near 70º. Enjoy!

RAIN RETURNS EARLY NEXT WEEK: Our next rainmaker is still on schedule to impact the state late Monday. We could see a few showers by Monday afternoon as moisture begins to overrun the region, most likely north and west. However, the heavier rain will roll in Monday night as a cold front approaches the state. For now we don’t see any surprises that would suggest strong storms. This will mainly be a rainmaker with totals topping out in the 0.50 to 1.25 inches range Tuesday morning. This system will quickly exit with another blast of colder air settling in for the rest of the work-week.

LONG-RANGE OUTLOOK: Dry, colder weather will be the story for the Wednesday-Friday stretch. It will be a bit windy on Wednesday to start off, but each day we’ll have lots of sunshine, with highs in the 50s, and the threat of freezing temperatures in the mornings. I do think there is a potential for a more wide-spread freeze early on Thursday and Friday so we want to give the First Alert. Saturday will be another transition day as another rainmaker moves our way. Highs will be in the 60s, with showers returning Saturday night. Next Sunday could be an overcast and rainy day so take advantage of the nicer weather leading up to the weekend. I will share more long range details in my forecast beginning at 9 p.m. I will also update the forecast on our First Alert Weather app. You can download the App for FREE by searching WBRC in your App Store.

