Sumiton police are actively searching for missing man

Sumiton police are asking for help in locating a missing man.

24-year-old Denton Nathaniel Hill was last seen in Sumiton on February 24.

Hill is 6 feet 2 inches tall, weighs approximately 150 pounds, has brown hair and eyes, and visible tattoos on his torso and arms.

If anyone knows of Hill's whereabouts or locates him, please contact the Sumiton Police Department at 205-648-3261.

