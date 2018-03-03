Three suspects arrested and charged in car thefts

The Cullman County Sheriff's Office investigators arrested three suspects in connection with multiple car thefts in Cullman County Saturday morning.

43-year-old Jacky Lee Nunnelley, 23-year-old Tyler Mark Hankins and Alexander Douglas Quick were charged with theft of property in the first-degree. Nunnelley and Hankins were also charged with receiving stolen property in the first-degree.

Investigators began pursuing these suspects after a work truck was stolen from behind the old Piggly Wiggly off of Highway 157.

During the investigation, authorities discovered that the suspects were involved in at least four other vehicle thefts.

The stolen vehicles have been returned to their rightful owners.

“I am thankful we were able to recover the stolen vehicles and get them back to the owners and also that these thieves are now sitting in jail where they belong”, said Sheriff Matt Gentry. “I would also like to thank the investigators who worked long hours on this case and were able catch these suspects,” added Gentry.

All three suspects are currently being held in the Cullman County Detention Center.

Quick is being held on a $10,000 property bond. Nunnelly and Hankins are being held on a $20,000 property bond.

Copyright 2018 WBRC. All rights reserved.