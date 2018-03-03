Sawmill company to build $110 million plant in Alabama

TROY, Ala. (AP) - A sawmill company will build a $110 million lumber manufacturing facility in southern Alabama.

Al.com reports the Florida-based Rex Lumber Co. will build the state-of-the-art facility and create more than 110 jobs. Gov. Kay Ivey says the plant called "Project Red Fox" will produce a minimum of 240 million board feet per year.

Rex Lumber has three sawmills, two in the Florida Panhandle and the third in Mississippi, that grind out 575 million board feet per year.

WTVY-TV reports the groundbreaking for the facility is set for June 1.

The facility is Rex Lumber's third expansion in the last 17 years.

Information from: WTVY-TV, http://www.wtvynews4.com/

