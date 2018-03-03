North Alabama honoring first black student

FLORENCE, Ala. (AP) - The University of North Alabama is honoring its first black student by renaming part of campus in his honor.

A statement from the school says the University Commons area will now be called the Wendell W. Gunn University Commons.

Gunn was the first black student to enter what was called Florence State College at the time. He graduated with a degree in chemistry and mathematics in 1965 and earned a master's of business administration from the University of Chicago in 1971.

Gunn later became an international trade adviser to President Ronald Reagan, and he founded the technology company Gunn Solutions.

A renaming ceremony is planned for March 14 in Florence. The university awarded Gunn an honorary doctorate last year.

