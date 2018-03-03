Family in custody after police seize guns, ammunition from home - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

Family in custody after police seize guns, ammunition from home

Police found at least one ballistic vest, thousands of rounds of ammunition and at least one explosive device. (Source: WCCO/CNN) Police found at least one ballistic vest, thousands of rounds of ammunition and at least one explosive device. (Source: WCCO/CNN)

ST. PAUL, MN (WCCO/CNN) – A 13-year-old boy and his parents were arrested after Minneapolis police seized guns, ammunition and explosive devices from their Desoto street house.

Ramsey County Sheriff Jack Serier said the boy threatened a classmate at the Academy For Sciences and Agriculture in Vadnais Heights.

Chris and Lisa Stowe are being held in the Ramsey County jail where they could face charges of negligent storage of firearms.

Their son is also in custody and police are not releasing the information about the threat he made to his classmate.

"The student that was threatened subsequently told their parent about the threats to them and the Ramsey County Sheriff’s office was contacted by the parent and began an investigation into this threat," said Serier.

Armed with an investigative search warrant, deputies entered the teenager's home and found him home alone.

But they found more.

"In the home, a cache of weapons was found along with at least one ballistic vest, thousands of rounds of ammunition and at least one explosive device," Serier said.

Some of the weapons were not secure and the teen had access to them.

Deputies arrested his parents.

The teenager's school sent a note home to families which said the incident involved a group of seventh and eighth graders.

Serier said there's no longer a threat to the school or the public.

"It seems sad I guess in the wake of events, especially with a lot of the recent shootings,” said neighbor Julie Berrisford. “I can't say that I’m surprised one way or another. It’s just unfortunate to hear about."

Serier encouraged everyone to take any threats seriously.

He also hopes the arrest of the boy's parents sends a strong message to gun owners with children.

"It is the responsibility under law for all adults who have guns in their homes to keep them secure and away from minors to not do so invites tragedy," he said.

Chris and Lisa Stowe are being held in the Ramsey County jail where they could face charges of negligent storage of firearms.

Their son is also in custody and police are not releasing the information about the threat he made to his classmate.

Copyright 2018 WCCO via CNN. All rights reserved.

