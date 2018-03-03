Jill: Tracking frosty temperatures to start and slightly above normal temperatures for this afternoon

A FIRST ALERT remains for areas of patchy frost and temperatures in the 30s this morning. Temperatures like this are actually below normal for this time of year. If you are going to attend the heart walk in Tuscaloosa or go to the art festival in Hamilton, then you’ll need a jacket initially.

Temperatures rebound nicely this afternoon and once again it will be sunny and pleasant in the 60s. It’s a perfect stretch of time to complete any outdoor projects you have been holding off on.

Sunday morning starts off in the 30s again and frost is likely, so keep inside sensitive plants. Temperatures bounce back quickly and top off in the upper 60s and lower 70s late in the afternoon. Sunshine remains high!

Scattered clouds return on Monday and a slight chance for showers across west Alabama as our next cold front gets closer.

The main rain along the front arrives on Tuesday morning and then drier and much colder air makes a comeback!

A FIRST ALERT for freezing temperatures on Thursday and Friday morning and possibly next Saturday morning. We will have to watch this closely seeing this would not be good news for all of the new blooms. We can say goodbye to any mosquitoes or bugs though.

Tracking nice weather on WBRC Fox 6 News,

Jill Gilardi WBRC First Alert Certified Meteorologist

