High chair recalled due to faulty leg

Graco is recalling its Table2Table 6-in-1 high chair because of an issue with one of its rear legs. (Source: Consumer Product Safety Commission/CNN)

(CNN) – Baby product company Graco is recalling one of its high chairs after five children sitting in it tipped over.

The Table2Table 6-in-1 high chair was sold exclusively at Wal-Mart stores between October 2016 and December 2017.

About 36,000 were sold in the United States and about 3,200 more were sold in Canada.

The issue is with a rear leg that can turn out of position and cause the chair to fall.

Graco is advising owners to stop using the chair immediately.

Customers who contact the company will receive a free repair kit with installation instructions.

The children who were hurt in the chair suffered minor bumps and bruises.

Copyright 2018 CNN. All rights reserved.