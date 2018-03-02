"Ghost Guns" causing headaches for law enforcement

Recent DNA testing reveals a body discovered in Gadsden in 1998 was that of a missing man from Zion, Illinois. The case is now a homicide investigation.More >>
Untraceable guns, or "Ghost Guns" as they are called, without serial numbers are showing up around the countryMore >>
A FIRST ALERT remains for areas of patchy frost and temperatures in the 30s this morning.More >>
We’ve had an early start to the growing season, so Friday night you will want to make sure sensitive plants are protected. The sky will remain clear, with lows ranging from near freezing in outlying areas (especially north) to mid-30s further south.More >>
A single-vehicle car wreck claimed the life of a Jasper man.More >>
