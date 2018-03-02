"Ghost Guns" causing headaches for law enforcement

Untraceable guns, or "Ghost Guns" as they are called, without serial numbers are showing up around the country.

"It’s just a frame that's partially finished. What they'll do is they'll take this and typically sell a jig with it so that they can slip it over the top of the firearm and then they use a particular size drill for each hole and then at that time it completes the process of a completed frame,” David McCullough with Central Alabama Firearms Training said.

We found plenty of ghost gun building videos on YouTube and numerous sellers on Google.

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) tells us ghost guns are being found at various crime scenes around the country especially on the west coast. The ATF says ghost guns don't require a background check. We're told these virtually untraceable guns are causing big headaches for law enforcement.

"If they are used in a crime, there's no way to trace them and that removes an important investigative lead for fighting violent crime,” David Hyche the ATF Resident Agent in Charge in Birmingham said.

McCullough is also a firearms dealer and calls ghost guns a troubling trend.

"Most of the people buy these firearms strictly so that they can keep it off the record. I don't think it's a wise decision for the simple reason, the criminal can get a hold of the firearm and build his own and then you have that criminal element that might be used in a crime,” McCullough said.

The ATF says they haven't seen any ghost guns in the Birmingham area yet. However, they are seeing a rise in stolen guns. If you have a gun, make sure it's locked up and out of sight.

