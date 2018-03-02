Jasper man killed in single-vehicle crash - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

Jasper man killed in single-vehicle crash

(Source: Raycom images) (Source: Raycom images)
JASPER, AL (WBRC) -

A single-vehicle car wreck claimed the life of a Jasper man.

Dwight David Smith, 47, was killed around 3 a.m. when his 1996 Dodge Ram left the road and overturned. Smith was pronounced dead at the scene.

The wreck occurred on Sipsey Road, approximately five miles east of Jasper.

Copyright 2018 WBRC. All rights reserved.

  • NewsMore>>

  • "Ghost Guns" causing headaches for law enforcement

    "Ghost Guns" causing headaches for law enforcement

    Friday, March 2 2018 11:57 PM EST2018-03-03 04:57:00 GMT
    (Source: WBRC Video)(Source: WBRC Video)

    Untraceable guns, or "Ghost Guns" as they are called, without serial numbers are showing up around the country

    More >>

    Untraceable guns, or "Ghost Guns" as they are called, without serial numbers are showing up around the country

    More >>

  • FIRST ALERT Update: Frost likely Saturday morning, light freeze for some

    FIRST ALERT Update: Frost likely Saturday morning, light freeze for some

    Friday, March 2 2018 11:04 PM EST2018-03-03 04:04:39 GMT

    We’ve had an early start to the growing season, so Friday night you will want to make sure sensitive plants are protected. The sky will remain clear, with lows ranging from near freezing in outlying areas (especially north) to mid-30s further south. 

    More >>

    We’ve had an early start to the growing season, so Friday night you will want to make sure sensitive plants are protected. The sky will remain clear, with lows ranging from near freezing in outlying areas (especially north) to mid-30s further south. 

    More >>

  • Jasper man killed in single-vehicle crash

    Jasper man killed in single-vehicle crash

    Friday, March 2 2018 10:48 PM EST2018-03-03 03:48:27 GMT
    (Source: Raycom images)(Source: Raycom images)
    (Source: Raycom images)(Source: Raycom images)

    A single-vehicle car wreck claimed the life of a Jasper man.

    More >>

    A single-vehicle car wreck claimed the life of a Jasper man.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly