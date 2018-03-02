FIRST ALERT Update: Frost likely Saturday morning, light freeze for some

We’ve had an early start to the growing season, so Friday night you will want to make sure sensitive plants are protected. The sky will remain clear, with lows ranging from near freezing in outlying areas (especially north) to mid-30s further south.

Patchy frost will be likely Saturday morning. We will enjoy lots of sunshine on Saturday, with highs in the middle 60s and a light north wind. Lows will once again drop into the freezing range across northern locations Saturday night, with highs back in the 60s on Sunday. We will continue to enjoy a bright-blue sky on Sunday, with a light north wind.

If you were planning a fishing trip this weekend, river stages remain elevated over west Alabama and minor flooding is forecast along the Tombigbee.

WET WEATHER RETURNS ON MONDAY: The chance for showers will return on Monday as a south flow develops over the state. This wet weather will be patchy in nature, so it won’t rain everywhere and the showers will be hit or miss throughout the day. The chance for more widespread rain will arrive Monday night as a line of rain develops ahead of the next cold front. A rumble of thunder can’t be ruled out, but it looks like the risk of anything severe will remain very low. This rain should be tapering off for the start of the day on Tuesday, followed by gradual clearing. Another surge of colder air will flow in behind this front, with highs tumbling back into the 50s for the end of the work-week, with lows at night in the freezing range. We will enjoy more sunny weather through the end of the work-week with a chance of showers returning next Saturday.

So winter isn’t over just yet - be ready for some cold, frosty starts over the coming days!

