Dodgers' Kershaw breezes through routine spring start

(AP Photo/Carlos Osorio). Los Angeles Dodgers starting pitcher Clayton Kershaw looks toward first baseman Edwin Rios during the first inning of a spring training baseball game against the Chicago White Sox, Friday, March 2, 2018, in Glendale, Ariz.

(AP Photo/Carlos Osorio). Los Angeles Dodgers starting pitcher Clayton Kershaw (22) walks out with catcher Yasmani Grandal before a spring training baseball game against the Chicago White Sox, Friday, March 2, 2018, in Glendale, Ariz.

(AP Photo/Carlos Osorio). Los Angeles Dodgers starting pitcher Clayton Kershaw sits in the dugout before a spring training baseball game against the Chicago White Sox, Friday, March 2, 2018, in Glendale, Ariz.

(AP Photo/Carlos Osorio). Los Angeles Dodgers starting pitcher Clayton Kershaw throws warmup pitches before the first inning of a spring training baseball game against the Chicago White Sox, Friday, March 2, 2018, in Glendale, Ariz.

By The Associated Press



Clayton Kershaw's second spring training outing went according to plan, save for one poor throw to first.

The ace left-hander breezed through two scoreless innings for the Los Angeles Dodgers on Friday, allowing one hit and walking one during a 7-6 victory over the Chicago White Sox at Glendale, Arizona. He worked a perfect inning in his spring training debut against Seattle on Sunday.

"Another step. Another inning," Kershaw said. "Definitely things I can do better, but for the most part I'll take it. It was all right. I made some good pitches when I needed to. I made some bad ones, too. Enough to work on for the next one."

Leury Garcia dropped a single into left in the first for Chicago's only hit off Kershaw. Garcia raced all the way to third when Kershaw made a wild throw on a pickoff attempt, but Jose Abreu and Avisail Garcia grounded out to end the inning.

"I just tried to be a little too quick," Kershaw said, looking back on his fielding miscue. "I think I might have, it would have been close, but I didn't make a good throw."

After Kershaw departed, there was a scary moment in the third when plate umpire Tony Randazzo went down after he was hit by a pitch from Dodgers reliever Brock Stewart in his collarbone area. Randazzo was carted off, but the White Sox said he "passed all orthopedic and medical evaluations."

Tom Koehler, who replaced Kershaw, got just one out before he was pulled with a right shoulder injury. The Dodgers said he was going to get an MRI.

AROUND THE GRAPEFRUIT AND CACTUS LEAGUES

YANKEES 5, BRAVES 4

Russell Wilson struck out in his first spring training at-bat with the New York Yankees. The Seattle Seahawks quarterback pinch hit for AL Rookie of the Year Aaron Judge in the fifth inning against Atlanta on Friday and swung past a 2-2 pitch from left-hander Max Fried.

Braves' top prospect Ronald Acuna Jr. hit a two-run homer off Masahiro Tanaka, who retired just four batters and allowed four runs, four hits and a walk in his first spring training appearances. Giancarlo Stanton had two hits, including a double, and prospect Miguel Andujar had a two-run double. Braves closer Sam Freeman retired all three batters he faced in his first appearance. New York improved to 7-1 when Tyler Austin hit a two-run homer in the ninth.

TIGERS 8, MARLINS 3

Detroit left-hander Travis Wood has a torn left ACL and medial meniscus in left knee, and the team is evaluating surgical options. Wood twisted the knee during a game Thursday. Miguel Cabrera had two hits Friday, including a two-run double. Matthew Boyd, trying to earn a rotation job, gave up three runs four hits in three innings with five strikeouts.

NATIONALS 2, METS (SS) 1

Max Scherzer pitched three perfect innings and struck out five. Ryan Zimmerman doubled in two at-bats in his first appearance of spring training. Tim Tebow and Adrian Gonzalez had back-to-back singles in the fourth inning for a New York split squad. It was Tebow's first hit in seven at-bats. The Mets' only other hit was Gavin Cecchini's leadoff homer in the bottom of the ninth.

METS (SS) 7, ASTROS 7, 9 INNINGS

World Series MVP George Springer hit a long two-run homer and new Houston starter Gerrit Cole allowed one run over three innings. Travis d'Arnaud went 2 for 2 with a walk for the Mets, and Brandon Nimmo had an RBI triple.

PHILLIES 9, RAYS 2

Philadelphia's top prospect Scott Kingery hit his third spring home run. Phillies ace Aaron Nola allowed two runs and three hits in three innings. Blake Snell allowed one run and one hits in two innings.

ORIOLES 10, PIRATES 8

Tim Beckham had two hits, including his first home run, and drove in three runs, and Colby Rasmus homered for the Orioles. Adam Frazier, hitless in his first eight at-bats, had three hits, including a triple and double, and three RBIs. Orioles' No. 2 starter Dylan Bundy gave up five runs and seven hits in 2 1/3 innings.

TWINS 2, BLUE JAYS 1

Joe Mauer had a hit an and RBI, and Eddie Rosario led off the second inning with his first home run. Twins starter Jake Odorizzi struck out three in 2 2/3 hitless innings. Cavan Biggio, the son of Astros Hall of Famer Craig Biggio, tripled in his only at-bat for Toronto.

RED SOX 9, CARDINALS 6

Boston's Drew Pomeranz left after one inning due to left forearm tightness. Bud Norris of the Cardinals came out after 2 1/3 innings due to a left hamstring spasm.

Drew Pomeranz made his first start for Boston, but he had to leave for precautionary reasons on a 2-2 count to the first batter of the second inning with left forearm tightness. Red Sox Hall-of-Famer Carl Yastrzemski made a visit to camp. Andrew Benintendi went 2-for-2 with his first home run and a double for the Red Sox, while prospect Sam Travis homered twice and drove in four runs. Tommy Pham had two hits, including a triple, for St. Louis.

MARINERS 4, BREWERS 2

Dan Vogelbach, hoping to make the roster while Ryon Healy recovers from hand surgery, has two hits for Seattle, including a three-run homer. Mike Zunino singled for his first hit in 11 at-bats. Junior Guerra, chasing a spot in Milwaukee's starting rotation, allowed four hits in three shutout innings. Seattle's Marco Gonzales gave up three hits in three shutouts innings..

REDS 3, GIANTS 2

Madison Bumgarner pitched three perfect innings in his second start and struck out four. Cincinnati's Homer Bailey gave up two runs and two hits in three innings, and Reds closer Raisel Iglesias struck out one in a hitless fourth inning. Prospects Steven Duggar and Kyle Jensen had solo homers for the Giants.

INDIANS 9, RANGERS 4

Jason Kipnis hit a three-run homer and Jose Ramirez singled twice and drove in two runs for Cleveland. Trevor Bauer pitched three innings and gave up a run and three hits while striking out four. Cleveland closer Cody Allen pitched a perfect fifth in his first appearance. Joey Gallo homered for Texas. Indians All-Star shortstop Francisco Lindor went 0 for 3 and is batting .083.

ROCKIES 15, DIAMONDBACKS 6

Chris Iannetta homered twice and drove in five runs for Colorado. No. 2 starter Chad Bettis allowed four runs and six hits in 2 1/3 innings. Jake Lamb hit a grand slam for Arizona and Paul Goldschmidt singled and drew two walks in three trips.

CUBS 6, ANGELS 4

Jose Quintana made his first start for Chicago and allowed one run and three hits in one inning. Los Angeles starter Garrett Richards gave up two hits in three shutout innings. Jason Heyward led off for the first time this spring training and doubled for his first hit. Ian Kinsler, Mike Trout, Justin Upton and Albert Pujols combined to go 0 for 10 at the top of the Angels' batting order.

PADRES 13, ROYALS 5

Austin Hedges had two hits, including his fourth home run for San Diego, while Wil Myers singled twice and drove in a run. Jorge Bonifacio hit a three-run homer and Whit Merrifield had two hits for Kansas City, which lost its first big league exhibition. Royals ace Danny Duffy retired his first five batters, then issued consecutive walks. Christian Villanueva followed with the only hit off Duffy, a two-run double.

