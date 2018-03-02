The Importance Of Work/Life Balance

MoneyTips

For eight years in my 20's, I was working 80-90 hours a week, fixated on chasing the all-powerful dollar. I barely saw my wife and first-born child, and I was miserable. I made a lot of money, but had no balance . At 30, when we found out my wife was pregnant with our second child, I knew something had to change. I also realized I was the only one who had the ability to change it all it required was action.

Since then, I've made it a point to carve out time for each member of my family, including myself. I have a date night with my daughters. I take my wife out every Friday night. I play cards with the boys and the occasional round of golf. You'd think that by focusing attention elsewhere, my business might suffer, but I've found that my productivity has actually increased.

By concentrating intentional effort on all aspects of my life, it has enabled me to become better at each one. I'm a better father, husband, servant to my clients and friend to my friends. I now understand who I am and why I do what I do. And that's what keeps me going.

Bio: As the President and CEO of TZG Financial, Mike is doing what he professionally loves the most: building relationships and providing his clients with financial security. Mike has been featured in many publications, including Money, US News & World Report, The Huffington Post, Time, Reader's Digest, Men's Health, MSN and Yahoo Finance. He is a verified Top Contributor on MoneyTips, and is a member of both the National Ethics Association and the National Veteran-Owned Business Association.

Photo iStockphoto.com/BrianAJackson