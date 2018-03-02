Cordova boys, Madison Academy girls win Class 4A state championships

The Cordova boys and Madison Academy girls won the Class 4A state basketball championships tonight.

Cordova defeated the Madison Academy boys 56-54. The Madison Academy girls beat Deshler 56-43.

Cordova's Isaac Chatman sank two free throws with less than 10 seconds remaining to win the program's first state championship. He finished with 17 points and seven rebounds. Teammates Demetrius Kirk had 17 points and Jayce Willingham scored 15 points. Madison Academy was led by Luke Tomlinson's 15 points and seven rebounds. Calvin Bacon added 14 points and Calvin Walker scored 11.

The Madison Academy girls received a 22-point performance from Jaden Langford. She added 13 rebounds. Damayia Calvert scored 12 points and Jasmine Gracie added 11. Deshler's play-maker was Karleigh Sledge, who scored 10 points and recorded 12 rebounds. Taylor Aikerson added 12 points.

State championship games resume Saturday at 9 a.m. Classes 5A, 6A and 7A will be played. All will be televised on WBRC Bounce TV 6.2.

