Tuscaloosa man accused of biting off part of victim's ear during fight

A fight between two men turned brutal in Tuscaloosa after one of them ended up losing part of an ear.

Police say the crime happened at a home in the 4800 block of Cumberland Road.

A police report claimed Nathaniel Jackson struck the victim in the head first with his fist and later a pot.

The fight continued and Jackson is accused of biting off the top part of the victim's ear.

Brandon Sweatt lives in the neighborhood where the assault happened. He called the community surrounding Cumberland Road normally quiet.

"Up the street, you'll hear things going on, gunfire maybe fireworks, random noises. But there's never really been any problems here," said Sweatt.

Nathaniel Jackson remained in the Tuscaloosa County Jail on charges of assault and burglary as of Friday afternoon.

