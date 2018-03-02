Plainview boys, Pisgah girls win Class 3A state championships

The Plainview boys and Pisgah girls won the Class 3A state basketball championships this afternoon.

Plainview defeated Hillcrest-Evergreen 78-75. Pisgah beat Lauderdale County 62-59.

Plainview was led by the 37-point performance of Caden Millican. Jeffery Armstrong added 18 points and 8 rebounds. Hillcrest received 44 poinds from Kobe Bradley, who played all 36 minutes. Jarrett Taylor added 10 points and Ryan Nettles had 12 rebounds and nine points.

Pisgah championship-winning victory came behind Annie Hughes, who had 28 points and 15 rebounds. Kaylee Vaught added 15 points. Lauderdale County had numerous players record impressive numbers, including Allie Craig Cruce's 26 points and 11 rebounds. Hannah Tate scored 11 points and had nine rebounds, while Jaide Ellick had 10 points and Tamia Waltkins pulled down 10 rebounds and scored eight points.

State championship games continue tonight and Saturday. All games will air on Bounce TV WBRC 6.2.

