Birmingham lawyer convicted for attempted murder, kidnapping, robbery

A Birmingham lawyer has been convicted for first-degree robbery, first-degree kidnapping and attempted murder.

James Woolley, 52, was found guilty by a jury in Jefferson County Circuit Court following a trial that began Monday, Attorney General Steve Marshall announced.

The crime was committed on Jan. 25, 2016. Co-defendants were Monique Roscoe, 42, and Kimberly Murphy, 33, both of whom previously pleaded guilty to their parts of the crime.

Woolley faces 20 years to life for each of the three Class A felonies. Sentencing is set for April 26. Roscoe pleaded guilty to first-degree robbery and attempted assault. Murphy, who was not present during the crime, pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit first-degree robbery. They will also be sentenced April 26.

The victim, Justin Bicknell, was lured to Murphy's house in Birmingham's East Lake area, where Woolley and Roscoe attacked him in the basement. They shoved him onto a plastic-covered couch, pointed a gun at him, hit him in the head with the blunt side of a machete and threatened to cut off his fingers and genitals with bolt cutters. They told him several times they were going to kill him.

Bicknell was robbed of his phone, wallet and other personal items.

Bicknell was able to escape when his attackers were distracted by a phone call. He was shot at on two separate occasions during the escape, but shots missed. The attack arose from a conflict over a transaction for the victim to buy tires from Woolley.

“The jury’s guilty verdict today brings an important measure of justice for this victim,” said Attorney General Marshall. “The defendant should receive a strong sentence of time in prison for this horrendous attack, which is particularly reprehensible that these deeds were committed by a man who, as a lawyer, was entrusted as an officer of the court.”

