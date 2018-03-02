Friday's Scores

By The Associated Press
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
2A State=
Championship=
Lanett 41, Saint Luke's Episcopal 38
3A State=
Championship=
Plainview 78, Hillcrest-Evergreen 75, OT
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
2A State=
Championship=
Samson 69, Sand Rock 65
3A State=
Championship=
Pisgah 62, Lauderdale County 59
4A State=
Championship=
Madison Academy 56, Deshler 43
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
