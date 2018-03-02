Friday's Scores

By The Associated Press



BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

2A State=

Championship=

Lanett 41, Saint Luke's Episcopal 38

3A State=

Championship=

Plainview 78, Hillcrest-Evergreen 75, OT

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

2A State=

Championship=

Samson 69, Sand Rock 65

3A State=

Championship=

Pisgah 62, Lauderdale County 59

4A State=

Championship=

Madison Academy 56, Deshler 43

