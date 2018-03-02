Alabama closes shellfish areas in Baldwin, Mobile counties

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) - The Alabama Department of Public Health has closed shellfish growing waters in Baldwin and Mobile counties.

The department, in a news release Friday, said Areas I, II, III, IV, V and VI are closed and includes Cedar Point, Portersville Bay, Heron Bay and Dauphin Island Bay.

The order by State Health Officer Dr. Scott Harris closes harvesting as of 5:30 p.m. Friday. The order was issued as a result of possible bacteriological contamination of oyster beds due to recent rainfall. Officials say harvesting will resume as soon as the areas meet acceptable bacteriological criteria.

