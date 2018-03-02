Pelham elementary schools rezoning plan

The continuous growth of Pelham is a good thing, but it's caused elementary school to be rezoned.



"Pelham is a growing city. We are very blessed. Pelham was recently named the number one city in Alabama by Money Magazine in a new report we are definitley growing," Pelham School Superintendent Scott Coefield said.

Cofield said the problem is at their kindergarten-through-fifth-grade elementary schools, especially Pelham Ridge, which is near capacity

Pelham Oaks Elementary has room to grow. A new gym and three classrooms are being added.

These are the subdivisions and areas which will now go to Pelham Oaks and not Pelham Ridge.

The good news parents can keep current students and their siblings at Pelham Ridge.

"Parents who are rezoned that if they choose they can self transport their kid to stay at Pelham Ridge we will allow them to do so."

