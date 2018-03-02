Environmental agency to fine Alabama Power $1.25 million

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) - The state environmental agency plans to fine Alabama Power $1.25 million for groundwater pollution around five power plants from coal ash.

The Alabama Department of Environmental Management announced the proposed penalties Friday. The agency also announced a $250,000 fine against a sixth power plant operated by PowerSouth Energy Cooperative.

Amoi S. Geter (Uh-MOY JEE-tuhr), director of public relations for Alabama Power, says the company does not believe the penalties are warranted. Geter says Alabama Power has taken "responsible, reasonable actions at every step of the way" and is progressing toward closing coal ash facilities at the plants.

Keith Johnston, managing attorney for the Southern Environmental Law Center's Birmingham office, said in a statement the order shows that Alabama Power has known about "its groundwater contamination for years."

