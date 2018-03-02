Lanett boys, Samson girls win Class 2A state championships

The Lanett boys and Samson girls won Class 2A state basketball championships this afternoon.

Lanett defeated St. Luke's 41-38 and Samson beat Sand Rock 69-65.

Emmanuel Littles led Lanett with 13 pounds and 10 rebounds. Anquavious Pollard added 12 points and eight boards.

St. Luke's Mark Wilcox scored a team-high 13 points and had 14 rebounds. Jermaine Brown added eight points.

The Samson girls were led by Latascya Duff and Latora Duff. Latascya Duff scored 32 points and had 10 rebounds, while Latora Duff had 24 points. Sand Rock was led by Savannah Blackwell's 15-point, 15-rebound effort. Kirby Deboard led the way with 17 points and Kynleigh Chesnut scored 16.

State championship games continue this afternoon and Saturday. All games will air on Bounce TV WBRC 6.2.

Copyright 2018 WBRC. All rights reserved.