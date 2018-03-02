Derrius Guice runs impressive 4.49, 40-yd. dash at NFL Combine

Derrius Guice is projected first or second round pick. Source: Mark LaGrange

Former LSU running back Derrius Guice ran a 4.49, 40-yard dash at the NFL Combine Friday. The time was one of the top numbers for running backs.

Guice did run an unimpressive 4.60 on his second attempt. For his sake, hopefully the 4.49 carries more weight.

Guice is projected as a late first-round, or early second-round pick in the NFL Draft. The NFL Draft is April 26-28 in Arlington, Texas.

