Derrius Guice runs impressive 4.49, 40-yd. dash at NFL Combine

Former LSU running back Derrius Guice ran a 4.49, 40-yard dash at the NFL Combine Friday. The time was one of the top numbers for running backs.
Guice did run an unimpressive 4.60 on his second attempt. For his sake, hopefully the 4.49 carries more weight.
.@dhasickest 1st 40: 4.49 #NFLSU— LSU Football (@LSUfootball) March 2, 2018
Watch live: @nflnetwork pic.twitter.com/NHeCVO4pWe
Guice is projected as a late first-round, or early second-round pick in the NFL Draft. The NFL Draft is April 26-28 in Arlington, Texas.
Copyright 2018 WVUE. All rights reserved.
1720 Valley View Drive
Birmingham, AL 35209
(205) 322-6666
publicfile@wbrc.com
(205) 583-4343EEO Report Closed Captioning
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.