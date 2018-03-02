Wes: Frost likely overnight, light freeze in some areas

FIRST ALERT FOR A LIGHT FREEZE/FROST: We’ve had an early start to the growing season and tonight you will want to make sure sensitive plants are protected. The sky will be clear, with lows ranging from near freezing north to mid-30s further south. Frost will also be likely overnight. We will enjoy nice, sunny weather on Saturday, with highs in the mid-60s under a mostly sunny sky. Lows will once again d rop into the freezing range across northern locations Saturday night, with highs back in the 60s on Sunday. We will continue to enjoy a bright-blue sky on Sunday, with a light north wind. If you were planning a fishing trip this weekend, river stages remain elevated over West Alabama and minor flooding is forecast along the Tombigbee.

WET WEATHER RETURNS ON MONDAY: The chance for showers will return on Monday as a south flow develops over the state. This wet weather will be patchy in nature so it won’t rain everywhere and the showers will be hit or miss throughout the day. The chance for more wide-spread rain will arrive Monday night as a line of rain develops ahead of the next cold front. A rumble of thunder can’t be ruled out but it looks like the risk of anything severe will remain very low. This rain should be tapering off for the start of the day on Tuesday, followed by gradual clearing. Another surge of colder air will flow in behind this front, with highs tumbling back into the 50s for the end of the work week, with lows at night in the freezing range. We will enjoy more sunny weather through the end of the work week, with a chance of showers returning next Saturday. So winter isn’t over just yet and be ready for some cold-frosty starts over the coming days! I will share more specifics on areas that will experience freezing temperatures and we will talk about the next rainmaker in my forecast beginning with the four. I will also update our forecast on the WBRC First Alert Weather App. You can download our App for FREE by searching WBRC in your App Store.

