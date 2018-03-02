Getting screened for colorectal cancer

Recent DNA testing reveals a body discovered in Gadsden in 1998 was that of a missing man from Zion, Illinois. The case is now a homicide investigation.More >>
Recent DNA testing reveals a body discovered in Gadsden in 1998 was that of a missing man from Zion, Illinois. The case is now a homicide investigation.More >>
Don't miss any of the action from this year's AHSAA Super 7 in Birmingham. Stream all the games, or find out where you can watch them on your television, here.More >>
Don't miss any of the action from this year's AHSAA Super 7 in Birmingham. Stream all the games, or find out where you can watch them on your television, here.More >>
Colon cancer is the second leading cause of cancer-related deaths for men and women, according to the American Cancer Society.More >>
Colon cancer is the second leading cause of cancer-related deaths for men and women, according to the American Cancer Society.More >>
Temperatures will rise close to normal levels this afternoon, which is lower 60s. Sunshine will remain abundant. Winds become a bit breezy this afternoon from the north at 5-15 mph. Tonight will be a perfect night to enjoy a fire outside with friends because it will be cooling off quickly under a clear sky.More >>
Temperatures will rise close to normal levels this afternoon, which is lower 60s. Sunshine will remain abundant. Winds become a bit breezy this afternoon from the north at 5-15 mph. Tonight will be a perfect night to enjoy a fire outside with friends because it will be cooling off quickly under a clear sky.More >>
The mother of 17-year-old Camryn Callaway is still remembering her daughter a week after Callaway died in a car wreck. Michelle Lunsford is also spreading a message in attempt to make sure other teenagers avoid similar accidents.More >>
The mother of 17-year-old Camryn Callaway is still remembering her daughter a week after Callaway died in a car wreck. Michelle Lunsford is also spreading a message in attempt to make sure other teenagers avoid similar accidents.More >>