Getting screened for colorectal cancer - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

Getting screened for colorectal cancer

Source: Cancer.org Source: Cancer.org

Colorectal cancer is the second leading cause of cancer-related deaths for men and women, according to the American Cancer Society.

Medical professionals say colon and rectal cancers can be prevented or caught early, when they might be easier to treat. That’s why getting screened is very important.

For information on how to get screened, click this link.

Copyright 2018 WBRC. All rights reserved.

  • NewsMore>>

  • Major break in mysterious Gadsden cold case

    Major break in mysterious Gadsden cold case

    Friday, March 2 2018 3:59 PM EST2018-03-02 20:59:58 GMT
    His name was Laytwan Brown, and for almost two decades his disappearance remained unsolved, along with another mystery that unfolded more than 700 miles away in Etowah County.His name was Laytwan Brown, and for almost two decades his disappearance remained unsolved, along with another mystery that unfolded more than 700 miles away in Etowah County.

    Recent DNA testing reveals a body discovered in Gadsden in 1998 was that of a missing man from Zion, Illinois. The case is now a homicide investigation.  

    More >>

    Recent DNA testing reveals a body discovered in Gadsden in 1998 was that of a missing man from Zion, Illinois. The case is now a homicide investigation.  

    More >>

  • AHSAA Final 7: Where you can watch all the State Basketball Championships

    AHSAA Final 7: Where you can watch all the State Basketball Championships

    Friday, March 2 2018 3:53 PM EST2018-03-02 20:53:36 GMT
    AHSAA Super 7 Boys & Girls State Basketball Championships (Credit: Alabama High School Athletic Association)AHSAA Super 7 Boys & Girls State Basketball Championships (Credit: Alabama High School Athletic Association)

    Don't miss any of the action from this year's AHSAA Super 7 in Birmingham. Stream all the games, or find out where you can watch them on your television, here.

    More >>

    Don't miss any of the action from this year's AHSAA Super 7 in Birmingham. Stream all the games, or find out where you can watch them on your television, here.

    More >>

  • Getting screened for colorectal cancer

    Getting screened for colorectal cancer

    Friday, March 2 2018 12:51 PM EST2018-03-02 17:51:43 GMT
    Source: Cancer.orgSource: Cancer.org
    Source: Cancer.orgSource: Cancer.org

    Colon cancer is the second leading cause of cancer-related deaths for men and women, according to the American Cancer Society. 

    More >>

    Colon cancer is the second leading cause of cancer-related deaths for men and women, according to the American Cancer Society. 

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly