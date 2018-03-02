Stuffed Chicken Breast with Spinach & Mozzarella - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

Stuffed Chicken Breast with Spinach & Mozzarella

Yield: 4 Servings

Ingredients:

  • 4-5 oz boneless skinless chicken breast halves
  • 2 cup baby spinach leaves
  • ½ cup Red Bell Pepper Sliced
  • ½ cup Red or White Onion Sliced
  • 2 Cloves Garlic, Sliced
  • 8 ounces Shredded Mozzarella Cheese
  • 1 tablespoon olive oil
  • 1/4 teaspoon salt & pepper
  • ¼ teaspoon Oregano, Dried

Method:

  1. Heat oven to 375°
  2. Line baking sheet with aluminum foil; spray with nonstick cooking spray; set aside.
  3. Sauté onions, peppers, garlic and spinach for 2 minutes on medium heat. Set aside.
  4. Butterfly Chicken breast to 1/4-inch thick. Pound gently for even thickness.
  5. Stir together sautéed spinach, peppers, garlic and onion.  Allow to cool 5 minutes, before adding in shredded mozzarella.
  6. Place cooled spinach stuffing mixture inside each chicken breast and roll tight.
  7. Place tightly rolled chicken, seam side down, on a prepared baking sheet. [Secure with toothpick if needed]
  8. Bake approximately 20 minutes, until done. [Allow to cool 5 to 10 minutes before slicing for service]

