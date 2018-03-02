Stuffed Chicken Breast with Spinach & Mozzarella (Source: WBRC video)
Stuffed Chicken Breast with Spinach & Mozzarella
Yield: 4 Servings
Ingredients:
- 4-5 oz boneless skinless chicken breast halves
- 2 cup baby spinach leaves
- ½ cup Red Bell Pepper Sliced
- ½ cup Red or White Onion Sliced
- 2 Cloves Garlic, Sliced
- 8 ounces Shredded Mozzarella Cheese
- 1 tablespoon olive oil
- 1/4 teaspoon salt & pepper
- ¼ teaspoon Oregano, Dried
Method:
- Heat oven to 375°
- Line baking sheet with aluminum foil; spray with nonstick cooking spray; set aside.
- Sauté onions, peppers, garlic and spinach for 2 minutes on medium heat. Set aside.
- Butterfly Chicken breast to 1/4-inch thick. Pound gently for even thickness.
- Stir together sautéed spinach, peppers, garlic and onion. Allow to cool 5 minutes, before adding in shredded mozzarella.
- Place cooled spinach stuffing mixture inside each chicken breast and roll tight.
- Place tightly rolled chicken, seam side down, on a prepared baking sheet. [Secure with toothpick if needed]
- Bake approximately 20 minutes, until done. [Allow to cool 5 to 10 minutes before slicing for service]
