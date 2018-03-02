Creations Galore & Moore LLC: Cake stuffed with peanut butter icing

Use cut pieces of any type of cake & stuff with peanut butter icing!
Peanut butter icing:
1/3 cup of butter
1/3 cup of shortening
3/4 cup peanut butter
1 tsp vanilla extract
Approx. 4 cups of sifted powdered sugar
2-5 tbs condensed milk
