Creations Galore & Moore LLC: Cake stuffed with peanut butter icing

Creations Galore & Moore LLC: Cake stuffed with peanut butter ic - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

Use cut pieces of any type of cake & stuff with peanut butter icing!

Peanut butter icing: 

1/3 cup of butter 

1/3 cup of shortening

3/4 cup peanut butter

1 tsp vanilla extract

Approx. 4 cups of sifted powdered sugar

2-5 tbs condensed milk

