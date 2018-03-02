Ta-Nehisi Coates writing Captain America series - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

Ta-Nehisi Coates writing Captain America series

NEW YORK (AP) - Ta-Nehisi Coates is taking on another comics franchise.

The prize-winning author and journalist says in an announcement this week that he is writing a Captain America series for Marvel. Coates posted an essay about his project on The Atlantic's web site. He wrote that Captain America represented a "kind of Lincolnesque optimism" and that he wanted to explore what made people believe in "The Dream." The first issue comes out in July.

Coates has also written for the Black Panther series and helped inspire the blockbuster movie that came out last month.

His books include "Between the World and Me," which won the National Book Award, and "We Were Eight Years in Power: An American Tragedy." He is a national correspondent for The Atlantic.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • NationalMore>>

  • Police: 2 dead after shooting at Central Michigan University

    Police: 2 dead after shooting at Central Michigan University

    Friday, March 2 2018 10:19 AM EST2018-03-02 15:19:06 GMT
    Friday, March 2 2018 3:02 PM EST2018-03-02 20:02:38 GMT
    School officials say police are responding to a report of shots fired at a residence hall at Central Michigan University, suspect still at large.More >>
    School officials say police are responding to a report of shots fired at a residence hall at Central Michigan University, suspect still at large.More >>

  • Sheriff: Guns taken from Georgia teacher after car set afire

    Sheriff: Guns taken from Georgia teacher after car set afire

    Friday, March 2 2018 11:09 AM EST2018-03-02 16:09:09 GMT
    Friday, March 2 2018 3:02 PM EST2018-03-02 20:02:23 GMT
    (Whitfield County Sheriff’s Office via AP). This undated photo provided by the Whitfield County Sheriff’s Office shows Jesse Randal Davidson. Social studies teacher Davidson barricaded himself inside a classroom at Dalton High School in Dalton, Ga., We...(Whitfield County Sheriff’s Office via AP). This undated photo provided by the Whitfield County Sheriff’s Office shows Jesse Randal Davidson. Social studies teacher Davidson barricaded himself inside a classroom at Dalton High School in Dalton, Ga., We...
    A sheriff's report says three weapons were taken from the home of a Georgia teacher accused of firing a gun in class after deputies say he set the family car ablaze and then sat down in the backyard with a rifle...More >>
    A sheriff's report says three weapons were taken from the home of a Georgia teacher accused of firing a gun in class after deputies say he set the family car ablaze and then sat down in the backyard with a rifle and watched it burn.More >>

  • Report: Order for perimeter came after school shooting ended

    Report: Order for perimeter came after school shooting ended

    Friday, March 2 2018 10:59 AM EST2018-03-02 15:59:05 GMT
    Friday, March 2 2018 3:02 PM EST2018-03-02 20:02:08 GMT
    A sheriff's office captain told deputies to form a perimeter instead of confronting the gunman at a Florida high school where 17 people were killed in a mass shooting.More >>
    A sheriff's office captain told deputies to form a perimeter instead of confronting the gunman at a Florida high school where 17 people were killed in a mass shooting.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly