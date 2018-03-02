WATCH LIVE: Honoring the life of Rev. Billy Graham - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

WATCH LIVE: Honoring the life of Rev. Billy Graham

By Sebastian Posey, Digital Content Manager
Photo: BGEA Photo: BGEA

On Friday, the world will say its final goodbye to Reverend Billy Graham. 

The 99-year-old Charlotte-born evangelist will be laid to rest after a private funeral service at the Billy Graham Library. 

You can watch Graham’s funeral service at one of the two links below

Stream on Mobile | Stream on Desktop

