Donald Trump Disses "Alex" Baldwin, Wants SNL to "Bring Back Darrell Hammond"

President Donald Trump reignited one of his petty feuds on Friday morning by tweeting about Alex Baldwin. Yes, Alex. You and I know him as Alec Baldwin, but Donald Trump doesn't pay attention to those kind of details.

This latest flame war was sparked by an interview in The Hollywood Reporter in which Baldwin, who impersonates the president on Saturday Night Live, said that his hatred of Trump makes doing his job difficult."Every time I do it now, it's like agony," Baldwin said. "Agony. I can't."

To which Trump responded:



Calling him "Alex Baldwin" would have been a pretty solid dismissal, but it doesn't seem like Trump did that on purpose since the tweet has since been deleted (and since he also misspelled "dying" in it). Trump then replaced it with one that spells words correctly.

Alec Baldwin, whose dying mediocre career was saved by his terrible impersonation of me on SNL, now says playing me was agony. Alec, it was agony for those who were forced to watch. Bring back Darrell Hammond, funnier and a far greater talent! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 2, 2018



Baldwin responded with his own series of subtweets at the president.

Agony though it may be, I'd like to hang in there for the impeachment hearings, the resignation speech, the farewell helicopter ride to Mara-A-Lago. You know. The Good Stuff. That we've all been waiting for. — ABFoundation (@ABFalecbaldwin) March 2, 2018

And Mr President...

please ask your wife to stop calling me for SNL tickets.

(Hey, Melania...we've got Charles Barkley this Saturday!) — ABFoundation (@ABFalecbaldwin) March 2, 2018



This is not the first time Trump has tweeted about Baldwin's Emmy-winning performance. In 2016, a couple of weeks before the election, he said Baldwin "stinks."

Watched Saturday Night Live hit job on me.Time to retire the boring and unfunny show. Alec Baldwin portrayal stinks. Media rigging election! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 16, 2016



He also tweeted about SNL less than two weeks after getting elected.

I watched parts of @nbcsnl Saturday Night Live last night. It is a totally one-sided, biased show - nothing funny at all. Equal time for us? — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 20, 2016



Trump's dislike of Baldwin easily explains why he would request that Saturday Night Live "bring back Darrell Hammond," a longtime SNL cast member who played Trump in the '90s and '00s and even played him early in Trump's campaign before Baldwin was brought in. Though Hammond is not a cast member anymore, he's still employed by SNL as the announcer.

And while I wouldn't go as far as to compare Baldwin and Hammond's overall talent, Hammond's Trump impression is better than Baldwin's. Donald Trump is a broken clock on this one.

