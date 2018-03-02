Donald Trump Disses "Alex" Baldwin, Wants SNL to "Bring Back Darrell Hammond"

By Kaitlin Thomas, The highly anticipated second season of Marvel's Jessica Jones finally hits Netflix on Thursday, March 8, which also happens to be International Women's Day. The timing makes perfect...More >>
By Kaitlin Thomas, The highly anticipated second season of Marvel's Jessica Jones finally hits Netflix on Thursday, March 8, which also happens to be International Women's Day. The timing makes perfect sense,...More >>
By Liam Mathews, President Donald Trump reignited one of his petty feuds on Friday morning by tweeting about Alex Baldwin. Yes, Alex. You and I know him as Alec Baldwin, but Donald Trump doesn't pay...More >>
By Liam Mathews, President Donald Trump reignited one of his petty feuds on Friday morning by tweeting about Alex Baldwin. Yes, Alex. You and I know him as Alec Baldwin, but Donald Trump doesn't pay attention to...More >>
By Keisha Hatchett, Spending the weekend indoors and not sure what to watch? TV Guide's Editor-in-Chief Mickey O'Connor has a few suggestions. Here's what you should stream this weekend.More >>
By Keisha Hatchett, Spending the weekend indoors and not sure what to watch? TV Guide's Editor-in-Chief Mickey O'Connor has a few suggestions. Here's what you should stream this weekend.More >>
Apple, the network that brought you Carpool Karaoke: The Series, is now setting its sights on horror.More >>
Apple, the network that brought you Carpool Karaoke: The Series, is now setting its sights on horror.More >>
*DISCLAIMER*: The information contained in or provided through this site section is intended for general consumer understanding and education only and is not intended to be and is not a substitute for professional advice. Use of this site section and any information contained on or provided through this site section is at your own risk and any information contained on or provided through this site section is provided on an "as is" basis without any representations or warranties.