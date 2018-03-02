Debit, credit card issues resolved with America's First Federal Credit Union

An issue is causing credit and debit cards to decline. (Source: Facebook)

All America's First Federal Credit Union debit and credit cards should be active after widespread issues caused them to decline.

America's First Federal Credit Union would like to thank everyone for their patience. All cards are active now. — America's First FCU (@AmFirstFCU) March 2, 2018

"To the members of America’s First Federal Credit Union, we are aware of an error by a service provider that has resulted in debit cards being declined at merchants and ATMs," the credit union posted on Facebook this earlier morning.

"'We deeply apologize for this situation and our dedicated team has been working diligently throughout the night to ensure that your debit card access is restored as soon as possible."

It says that it will work with members to resolve any issues caused by the outage.

