Jill: 3 days of great weather

Good morning! It’s a lot more refreshing outside to start and you’ll need a jacket. Temperatures will be generally in the 40s and sunshine will be abundant once it comes up around 6 a.m. Temperatures will rise close to normal levels, which is the lower 60s.



Tonight will be a perfect night to enjoy a fire outside with friends because it will be cooling off quickly under a clear sky. A FIRST ALERT for areas of patchy frost by Saturday morning. Lows will be in the 30s, and most locations will dip to the middle 30-degree range.

Temperatures rebound nicely on Saturday afternoon and once again it will be sunny and pleasant in the 60s. It’s a perfect stretch of time to complete any outdoor projects you have been holding off on.

Sunday morning starts off in the 30s and there is a slightly higher chance for freezing temperatures and a more widespread frost northeast. Be sure to bring in any sensitive outdoor plants.

Scattered clouds return on Monday and a slight chance for showers across west Alabama as our next cold front gets closer.



The main rain along the front arrives on Tuesday morning and then even colder air filters in to close out next week.

A FIRST ALERT for a potential freeze on Thursday and Friday morning. We will have to watch this closely seeing this would not be good news for all of the new blooms. We can say goodbye to any mosquitoes or bugs though if this pans out.

