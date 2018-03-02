Time's Up will be a part of Oscar show, but no dress code - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

Time's Up will be a part of Oscar show, but no dress code

(Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP). Tessa Thompson arrives at the 11th Annual Essence Black Women in Hollywood Awards Luncheon on Thursday, Mar. 1, 2018 in Beverly Hills, Calif.

By SANDY COHEN
AP Entertainment Writer

WEST HOLLYWOOD, Calif. (AP) - The organizers of Time's Up say the movement to eradicate discrimination in the workplace will have a presence at Sunday's Oscar show, but has no plans for a red-carpet dress code.

Shonda Rhimes, Ava DuVernay, actresses Laura Dern and Tessa Thompson, producer Katie McGrath and attorney Nina Shaw talked about the movement's progress and next steps with a small group of reporters Thursday.

They stressed that while Time's Up made a splashy appearance at the Golden Globes earlier this year, with most women wearing black and several actresses walking the red carpet with activists, the movement is bigger and broader than awards shows.

Rhimes said the effort "was launched on the red carpet, but was never intended to live there."

Time's Up has amassed a $21 million legal defense fund for discrimination victims.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

