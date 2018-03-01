Alabama State beats Jackson State 62-60

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) - Reginald Gee had 17 points and Rodney Simeon scored 13 as Alabama State came back to beat Jackson State 62-60 on Thursday night.

Branden Johnson blocked six shots for the Hornets (8-21, 8-9 Southwestern Athletic Conference), including swatting Treshawn Bolden's layup attempt to seal the win as time expired.

Gene Davis closed the first half with a 3-point play to give the Hornets a one point lead.

After the break, the lead changed hands six times before the Tigers (12-18, 9-8) managed to reclaim it with a 7-0 run. Gee hit a free throw and a 3-pointer in the midst of a 6-0 that tied it with 3:01 left. After a Maurice Rivers jumper for JSU, Gee hit 3 of 5 free throws to give Alabama State the lead. Jackson State's Jeremiah Bozeman missed the front end of a 1-and-1, and Tobi Ewuosho hit 1 of 2 free throws to make it 62-60 Johnson rejected Bolden's attempt.

